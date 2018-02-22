Barcelona: Former Man Utd and Spurs target could join AC Milan
10 March at 14:00According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder André Gomes on a season-long loan deal this summer.
The Portuguese international joined La Blaugrana from Valencia back in 2016, but failed to secure a regular starting berth under then coach Luis Enrique. He has also struggled to convince Ernesto Valverde of his worth to the side.
He has been linked with a move to the Premier League on several occasions, as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United were rumoured to be keen on the idea of taking him to England. However, no move has materialised as yet.
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus has signed a contract extension with the Bundesliga club until June 2023. The 28-year-old was reportedly on the Rossoneri’s radar, but it now appears highly unlikely that he will move to Serie A at the end of the campaign.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
