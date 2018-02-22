Barcelona: Former manager reveals Dembele's biggest issue
06 April at 15:48Former Stade Rennes coach Rolland Courbis claims Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has “great quality” to become a top class player, but stressed that he needs to be consistent if he has reach to the top.
The 20-year-old came up through the ranks of the French club’s youth system before before promoted to their first team. Courbis managed Dembele during his last six months at Rennes as he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2016.
“I would be tempted to say he's a bit inaccessible, even incomprehensible. He has the quality to triumph, but consistency…” Courbis explained.
After spending one season with the Bundesliga outfit, the France international left Dortmund and made a switch to Camp Nou. Injury setback has stopped his development at the Catalan club, but has now returned to action. Courbis remains hopeful that Demeble can remain fit until the end of the season, which will then give him an opportunity to travel to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
“He came from a serious injury, but I hope he stays fit from now until the end of the season, that way he can go to the World Cup and the season would serve for something. The only good thing about the injury is that he can be fit for the World Cup,” he said.
