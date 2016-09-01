Barcelona: Former Inter boss Frank De Boer emerges as possible replacement for Luis Enrique
04 January at 22:49Barcelona have a six-man shortlist to replace Luis Enrique at the end of the season as the contract of the Spanish manager expires at the end of the current campaign and new contract talks have yet to begin. A host of well-known International managers have been linked with replacing Luis Enrique at the end of the season, including Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
According to Spanish news outlet Marca, former Inter boss Frank De Boer is also one of the profiles that Barcelona executives are considering at the moment.
De Boer style is very offensive and his favourite formation is 4-3-3 which would suit perfectly with Barcelona’s tactical approach. The Dutchman played 143 games with Barcelona during his playing career and would become the third club legend to be appointed as Barcelona boss in the last 10 years after Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.
De Boer was appointed as Inter boss last August, but he remained in charge of the Meazza hierarchy for just three months as he was sacked this past November after losing seven of the opening 14 games in charge of the nerazzurri.
Share on