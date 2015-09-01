Sergi Roberto is set to be available in the game against Juventus, Sport write.

Barcelona meet Juventus on Tuesday at the Camp Nou, and Bianconeri fans were hoping that the Catalan side would be deprived of its right-back, with alternative Aleix Vidal still hurt as well.

Roberto is appreciated for his skill and versatility, and was in fact chased by both Chelsea and Manchester United this summer. Barcelona were reported to want someone more experienced in the role, especially after Dani Alves left for Paris Saint-Germain (via City, some might say).

Mourinho’s club is particularly known for being interested in Roberto, who is a Catalan and Masia product. Roberto’s chances of starting are uncertain, and it all depends on whether Coach Ernesto Valverde will want to play with wingers or wing-backs.

Roberto played very well in last year’s 6-1 win over PSG in the Round of 16, knocking out the Ligue 1 giants with a last-minute winner.