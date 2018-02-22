Barcelona full-back in doubt for Chelsea return leg
25 February at 11:20Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde opted to give Sergi Roberto a rest during his side’s 6-1 victory at home to Girona last night. Instead, the former Athletic Bilbao tactician gave Nélson Semedo a rare opportunity to impress from the start of the match.
The Portuguese did his job very well, contributing effectively to attacks as well as being solid in his own defensive third of the pitch. However, La Blaugrana were forced to end the match with ten men as the ex-Benfica star suffered a muscular injury and had to leave the pitch on the 84th minute. Doctors examined him but it was decided he should not rejoin the action.
Indeed, the 24-year-old Lisbon native can be considered a doubt for Barça’s forthcoming UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Chelsea, with some reports suggesting he could be out for as long as a month. It is expected we will find out more about his condition at the beginning of the week.
