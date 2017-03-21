Antoine Griezmann. The 25-year-old Atletico Madrid frontman has been the number one target for Manchester United this summer but these latest reports now suggest that the Catalan giants could pose a serious threat.

Griezmann has been one of the hottest names on the transfer window since January when reports emerged that he had agreed personal terms with the Premier League side. The player subsequently denied any agreements have been put in place and has more recently expressed a desire to stay in the Spanish capital.



It’s set to be a summer of change at the Camp Nou however, with current boss Luis Enrique bidding farewell at the end of the current campaign, a new coach will bring new ideas and club executives, despite recently declaring that they would have to sell before they could buy any new recruits, want to bring a stellar name to the club and the Frenchman is believed to top their list.