Barcelona had bid for €45m ex-Man Utd midfielder rejected
02 September at 12:45Barcelona had a late bid for Angel Di Maria rejected, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalan side offered as much as €45 million for the Argentine, who has scored 16 goals and provided 25 assists in Ligue 1 since joining two years ago.
Unfortunately for the Blaugrana, Paris Saint-Germain wanted a massive 80 million for him.
The former Real Madrid player is one of the players who is threatened by the arrival of Neymar, who cost PSG €222 million.
Manchester United man was sold to PSG for €63 million two seasons ago, and has played well despite a poor start to last season.
Argentina team-mates Lionel Messi was lobbying to sign him. Real’s hopes of applying an “Anti-Barcelona” clause for the former Merengues player were dashed when Manchester United sold Di Maria.
Barcelona have been frustrated in their quest for Philippe Coutinho, forcing them to look for other players.
