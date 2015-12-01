Barcelona could have signed Paulo Dybala twice this summer, but chose not to,

The Argentine scored eleven Serie A goals last season, adding seven more assists. Dybala has been a star for Juve since moving there two seasons ago for €30 million.

He was potentially lined up to replace Neymar, who left for €222 million in the summer. Dybala is also liked by Real Madrid, among others.

According to the Spanish show, however, Barcelona concluded that the Argentine was “incompatible” with Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho, the latter of whom they were hoping to sign.

​Barcelona needed a full-team overhaul after being humbled by Juventus in the Champions League, with Dybala playing a key role at the J Stadium as the Catalans fell 3-0.

Instead, they’ve ended up buying Ousmane Dembele, with Coutinho falling through.

The Catalans were given two opportunities, the second a mere two days before the end of the summer transfer windows.