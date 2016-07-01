Lorenzo Insigne earlier this week only to have their offer rejected by the Serie A side.

Reports in Italy have stated that Barcelona made a surprise move for Napoli play-makerearlier this week only to have their offer rejected by the Serie A side. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport) claims that a €60M offer was tabled by the Catalan giants who were told by their Italian counterparts that they had no desire parting with their hometown boy.

Having recently signed a brand new deal at the Stadio San Paolo, the 26-year-old is the symbol of the club and of the city and is worshipped by the tifosi in Campania. Barcelona are looking to spend some of the money they collected from Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar with Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho their other main target.



Ironically, there were reports from the UK this week that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was ready to make a move for Insigne after courting the player for some time. The Italian international was involved in a contract wrangle earlier in the year and the Merseysiders were linked with his services. That however, is all water under the bridge as he looks forward to spear-heading the attack in tonight’s Champions League play-off first-leg against Nice.