Barcelona are never out of the headlines and with reports suggesting that a deal to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Camp Nou is imminent, more news coming out of Spain this morning claims that the Catalan giants have also had a £90M bid accepted by Borussia Dortmund for French midfielder Ousmane Dembele.



The 20-year-old, who is currently suspended by the club for disciplinary reasons, is desperate to complete a switch to La Liga and is currently training alone after refusing to communicate with his current employers after they reportedly rejected a previous offer from Barcelona.





Catalan journal Sport however, claims that an agreement has now been reached and that Dembele will get his dream move before the August 31 deadline. The paper also claims that Barca are willing to pay the entire amount in full having sold Neymar to PSG for a world record £198M earlier this month.

There are still bonuses to be negotiated with Dortmund reportedly wanting an extra £27M on top of the fee already agreed. The player is thought to have already agreed personal terms with Ernesto Valverde’s side.