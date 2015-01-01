Barcelona have a plan for Yerry Mina
09 February at 13:45Reports from Spainsh daily Sport say that Barcelona have a special plan in place for their winter signing Yerry Mina.
The 23-year-old Colombian defender Yerry Mina arrived at the Nou Camp this past month from Brazilian club Palmeiras for a fee in the region of 11.8 million euros. He had to wait for a few games after signing to make a first-debut though, as he came on for Gerard Pique in the club's 2-0 win over Valencia in the Copa del Rey yesterday.
It is said that Barcelona have devised a proper plan for the defender, who will feature for his new side against Getafe in the next La Liga game at the weekend. Barcelona see him as a long-term player and Ernesto Valverde has been working hard to teach him the way Barcelona play. That's the reason why he didn't feature before yesterday.
The club coaches are slowly acclimatizing him to the Barcelona style and he will take time to completely learn the trade. But the club will hand him a lot of time to settle in and won't hurry him in. If the Colombian does well before next season, the Catalans will keep him and use him as a regular. If still hasn't, he will loaned out to European clubs and there will be no shortage of interest.
