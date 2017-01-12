It appears that Milan target Gerard Deulofeu is more linked to former club Barcelona than it first appeared.

Were they to ever want the Milan target back, they’d get priority treatment. Beyond that, the Catalans would also be owed 5% of any eventual transfer fee.

This doesn’t seem likely to get in Milan’s way, however: the young Spaniard never seems to have impressed at his old club, while the Rossoneri are buying into him in a major way, with Coach Vincenzo Montella a particular admirer.

Signed for €6m by the Toffees in 2015, the Spaniard has been a disappointment since returning to the Premier League. His first stint at Goodison Park had seen him score three goals in 25 appearances, in which he generally flashed plenty of potential.

With their current takeover being repeatedly postponed and now set to take place in March, the Rossoneri can’t afford any major investments, especially because they’re focussing on Lazio’s Keita Balde Diao.

Deulofeu has shined very bright in brief starting stints at Goodison Park, scoring 5 goals and providing 11 assists in two seasons with Everton.

Things have gone a little differently this year, with the former Barcelona product barely seeing the pitch (4 EPL starts) under new Coach Ronald Koeman.

Everton have all but made three signings already, with Ademola Lookman arriving from Charlton, while Morgan Schneiderlin and former Inter disappointment Ishak Belfodil are on their way to Goodison Park.

Koeman has given the green light to clear some of the Toffees’ excess weight, which includes Deulofeu.