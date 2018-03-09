Barcelona have to sell three players to sign Griezmann
09 March at 19:37La Liga giants Barcelona would be able to sign Antoine Griezmann if only they sell three of their players, reports Marca.
The 26-year-old Griezmann has emerged one of the world's best players during his stint at Atletico Madrid. And he has impressed under Diego Simeone this season too. He has found the back of the net 15 times in 24 appearances this season, racking up a tally of seven assists on the way.
Marca believe that Barcelona want to sign two players in the upcoming summer transfer window. One of which is Brazilian youngster Arthur, a deal for whom is close to being wrapped up with the player set to join in January, 2019. The second player is Griezmann, who was valued at about 200 million euros by the Los Rojiblancos when Barcelona were after him last summer, but his value has now come down to 100 million euros now.
And Barcelona directors feel that the club would have to sell three players to rope in Griezmann. Since last July, the Catalans have spent a whooping 436 million euros on transfers and sales have contributed only 236 million euros to the coffers. The club face massive contruction costs for the new stadium and they'd have to sell three players to bring in the French talisman.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
