Barcelona, here is what Pique had to say about Roma
04 April at 23:30Fc Barcelona took on Roma today at the Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions league as Valverde's side came away with a big 4-1 win.
Gerard Piqué scored Barcelona's third goal on the night as he spoke to BeIN Sports (via Mundo Deportivo) after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" We played a pretty good game and we are happy about this result. Roma did do well at times so we really can't complain with this result. Own-goals? Well it isn't only luck. It is also our merit since on both occasions, we pressed the Roma players very much so which forced them to commit those errors. Roma? They are a very good team and we know they have a lot of quality even if many people have been saying that we are big favorites. They play a good brand of football and they are dangerous on the counter-attack. Style of play? Well I have to say, Roma played a more defensive game tonight, we weren't expecting this. Objectives? We all want to do our jobs so that we can achieve our important objectives. We are having a good season but we will have to continue like this as the games are becoming more and more important...".
