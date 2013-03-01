Barcelona: here’s how many games Dembélé will skip
16 September at 19:35Barcelona have to deal with the injury of their new star Ousmane Dembélé. The French winger picked up a knee injury in today’s 2-1 win against Getafe and was forced out the pitch after just 29 minutes.
Barcelona signed Dembélé for € 150 million this past summer but the former Borussia Dortmund star is already set for a substantial time on the sidelines.
Although Barcelona have yet to release a medical update on the injury of the 20-year-old, Sport.es reveals Dembélé could skip the next four games with Barcelona.
Dembélé won’t be called-up for France national team at the beginning of October when the second International break of the season has been scheduled.
As for games with his club, Dembélé could potentially skip clashes against Eibar (19th of September), Girona (23th of September), Sporting CP (27th of September) and Las Palmas (1st of October).
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde should replace Dembélé with former AC Milan star Gerard Deulofeu.
Go to comments