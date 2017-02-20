

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo , Barcelona has identified the replacement they would like to bring in as cover for the unfortunate Aleix Vidal. The Catalan giants have been granted special dispensation to sign a player on a short-term agreement after Vidal dislocated his ankle in a game against Alaves two weeks ago.

The journal believes that Deportivo La Coruna’s Juanfran has emerged as the primary target and the 28-year-old could be heading to the Camp Nou in the coming days. The Spaniard actually signed for Watford back in 2014 but never broke into the starting XI and was offloaded on a free-transfer to the Galician’s last summer.



This season he has been in impressive form however, scoring four goals in 19 games to help his team’s fight against relegation. The same report claims that Juanfran has a £6.8 million release clause and that the Blaugrana may even consider him as a long-term replacement for Dani Alves who joined Juventus last year.