Barcelona hero hints at ‘perfect’ Luis Enrique replacement

No shadow of a doubt that Barcelona discovered their unlikely hero in Sergi Roberto as the product of the club’s academy has been struggling to convincingly replace Dani Alves as the blagurana right-back this season but netted Barcelona’s winner against PSG three weeks ago helping his side to qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League despite their 4-0 defeat in their first game in France.



With Luis Enrique set to step down as Barcelona coach at the end of the season, Sergi Roberto has suggested who could be the perfect replacement for the Spanish tactician who has won two LaLiga titles and one Champions League in his two-year and a half spell at the Nou Camp.



​Talking to TV3 in Spain, Sergi Roberto said: “Unzue would be perfect for us because he would continue the tradition of this club. We are on very good terms with him, he is really focused on the strategy and he can guide us very well. I think he’s be a great manager for us.”

