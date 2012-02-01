Barcelona hit back at Ronaldo: ‘Messi the best footballer in history’

Josep Vives, spokesman for the Barcelona board of directors, held a press conference to explain the decisions taken at the club’s last meeting. Then, when answering questions from the gathered media, he responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent claims that he is the best footballer in history:



“We respect the Ballon d’Or and Cristiano Ronaldo. We have always considered him a great player and a great competitor. Here at Camp Nou, we see the best player in history every fortnight, which is Lionel Messi,” he said.



Vives then discussed the future of Javier Mascherano: “There is a respect for Mascherano, who has earned by working hard in all the time he’s been here. As the coach said, the club should emerge stronger from the January transfer window – not weaker. The interest of the club is above anyone’s individual wishes, including the player. That is not to say we don’t listen and will not consult people.



“Chelsea? We had a 43% chance of being drawn against them, and it happened. It motivates us, they are a great team, who play in a great stadium. There is still plenty of time before we need to worry about that though. To win the Champions League, you must beat big teams.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)