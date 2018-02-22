Barcelona home form: Could it guide them through?

Barcelona will head into the upcoming Champions League Round of 16 game at the Nou Camp on Wednesday with a near-perfect home record.



The first leg at the Stamford Bridge in London saw Barcelona get a vital away goal through Lionel Messi after Willian had handed Chelsea a lead in the second half. With Barcelona now having an away goal to the good, Chelsea will just have to score, if they want to harbor any hopes of qualifying for the next round of the competition.



And Barcelona's home form will be something which can take them through. Its been five years since Barcelona lost at home to a club and that was a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in 2013.



The record of English clubs at the Nou Camp isn't too great too as they've lost 22 times, managing to draw twice. Not just Chelsea, but a lot of big clubs have failed to find out a formula to beat Barcelona at home. PSG lost 6-1 last season, Man City lost 4-0 and Juventus lost 3-0 in the group stages this season.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)