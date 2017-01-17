Barcelona identify Dani Alves’ heir
18 January at 21:04Barcelona have identified the heir of Brazilian right-back Dani Alves who spent eight years at the Nou Camp but left the club last summer to move to Juventus in a free transfer. Barcelona failed to sign a new right-back in the last summer transfer window and Luis Enrique has been forced to adapt Sergi Roberto in that position.
The Nou Camp hierarchy have been tracking Croatia International Darjo Srna but the experienced Shaktar Donetsk defender is said to have snubbed a move to the club, whilst Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo is rumoured to have already reached an agreement with the blaugrana for the next season.
If, however, this report of Mundo Deportivo is accurate, Barcelona have also sent scout to watch Malang Sarr, a versatile 17-year-old defender under contract with OGC Nice until 2021. Sarr can either player as centre-back or right-back and is impressing with the current Ligue1 leaders having already registered 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
The blaugrana will keep monitoring the talented defender and could make an official bid to sign him next summer.
