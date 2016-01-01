Barcelona identify €20m Busquets replacement

FC Barcelona have found the heir to Spanish international midfielder Sergio Busquets who came up through the club's youth ranks several Spanish media outlets report.



However, this time the player is not found in their world renowned La Masia academy but at La Liga side Villarreal where Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez plays his trade. The player, born in 1996, started his youth team career with Atletico Madrid beföre moving to Villarreal at the age of 17 back in 2013. There he steadily made his way up through the ranks and has been a part of the first team since the start of the 2015/2016 season where he has improved and impressed along the way.



In fact the youngster has impressed FC Barcelona they are reportedly prepared to pay the €20 million redemption clause fee in order to sign him form Villarreal as they see him as the perfect replacement for Busquets who turns 30 next July.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)