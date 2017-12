Javier Mascherano wants to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window. This is no secret anymore. The Argentinean ace wants to have more game time in order to make it into Argentina’s World Cup squad.Hebei Fortune are reported to have offered Barcelonato sign El Jefecito in the January transfer window but Barcelona want more money if they are to offload the experienced centre-back. Mundo Deportivo ​According to , however, Barcelona have also identified Mascherano’s replacement. Palmeiras’ starlet Yerry Mina, in fact,but Barcelona may need to ask Palmeiras to anticipate the signing of the Colombian centre-back if Mascherano leaves in January.Mina, 23, will move to Barcelona in a € 9 million deal next summer butIf Mascherano leaves in January, Barcelona already know who would replace him.