Barcelona identify €9m Mascherano replacement
12 December at 10:20Javier Mascherano wants to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window. This is no secret anymore. The Argentinean ace wants to have more game time in order to make it into Argentina’s World Cup squad.
Hebei Fortune are reported to have offered Barcelona € 5/6 million to sign El Jefecito in the January transfer window but Barcelona want more money if they are to offload the experienced centre-back.
According to Mundo Deportivo, however, Barcelona have also identified Mascherano’s replacement. Palmeiras’ starlet Yerry Mina, in fact, has been identified as the player who will replace Mascherano starting from next summer but Barcelona may need to ask Palmeiras to anticipate the signing of the Colombian centre-back if Mascherano leaves in January.
Mina, 23, will move to Barcelona in a € 9 million deal next summer but Barcelona want to sign the player for a similar price-tag in the winter transfer window. If Mascherano leaves in January, Barcelona already know who would replace him.
