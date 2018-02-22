Report: Barcelona eye Lazio star as possible Iniesta replacement
17 April at 18:00Barcelona star midfielder Andres Iniesta is all but set to leave Camp Nou and will is expected to complete a switch to the Chinese Super League after the end of the 2017/18 season.
The World Cup winner with Spain had signed a life-time contract with the Catalan club last October, which was expected to keep him at Barcelona for the rest of his playing career. However, the things have not gone as per the plan, both for the Spanish side and their legend.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Luis Alberto is expected to fill in the void left by Iniesta’s potential exit in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old, who came up through the ranks of Sevilla’s academy, is currently on the books of Italian club Lazio.
Iniesta has already stressed the support of fans will not persuade him to change his decision on his future.
"I have the support of the fans, but it isn't something that will change my mind. I know what I'm going to do with my future. On Tuesday we didn't play the match that was required, it was not a match to be eliminated in,” Iniesta explained.
Go to comments