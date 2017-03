Barcelona are concerned for the fitness of Andres Iniesta who turns 33 in May and has picked up a knee injury this season.in the summer. Today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona are considering signing two players to replace Iniesta: Marco Verratti and Philippe Coutinho.The star duo tops Barcelona shortlist although the blaugrana won’t be able to sign them both as the price-tags of both the. Barcelona need to chose which star they’d prefer to replace Iniesta and both players have pros and cons.​Verratti would be a better replacement because his role is similar toas he has already played for Espanyol at the beginning of his career.​Barcelona are also monitoring the performances of their former midfielder Thiago Alcantara although the Spain International is ‘a step behind Verratti and Coutinho.’