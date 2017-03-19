Barcelona identify Liverpool star as possible Iniesta’s heir
20 March at 13:00Barcelona are concerned for the fitness of Andres Iniesta who turns 33 in May and has picked up a knee injury this season. The Spain International has already returned to action but he can’t play as regularly as he was used to and the LaLiga giants will be trying to sign a long-term replacement for their legend in the summer.
Today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona are considering signing two players to replace Iniesta: Marco Verratti and Philippe Coutinho.
The star duo tops Barcelona shortlist although the blaugrana won’t be able to sign them both as the price-tags of both the Italy and Brazil International are astronomic. Barcelona need to chose which star they’d prefer to replace Iniesta and both players have pros and cons.
Verratti would be a better replacement because his role is similar to Iniesta’s although Coutinho won’t have any problem in adapting to life in Barcelona as he has already played for Espanyol at the beginning of his career.
Barcelona are also monitoring the performances of their former midfielder Thiago Alcantara although the Spain International is ‘a step behind Verratti and Coutinho.’
