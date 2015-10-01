Philippe Coutinho in exchange for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon , Barcelona are proposing a dramatic swap deal with Liverpool this summer.

The Blaugrana are aware that to prize the 24-year-old away from Anfield will not be easy, but with Neymar reportedly trying his best to convince his fellow countryman to head to the Camp Nou and a new boss coming into the club this summer, Barca are confident they can land the player that is the priority target ahead of next term.



Coutinho signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool in January but should the club fail to secure a Champions League spot next season, it’s believed the player may look for a move away. 29-year-old Croatian Rakitic has fell out of favour under the current regime, and the club look ready to off-load the former Sevilla man in the summer.