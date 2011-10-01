Andrea Belotti over a summer move to the Camp Nou. The 23-year-old is in the form of his life in Serie A this season which has alerted some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Spanish portal Don Balon, Barcelona officials have been in secret talks with representatives of Italian strikerover a summer move to the Camp Nou. The 23-year-old is in the form of his life in Serie A this season which has alerted some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with his services but it’s now believed that Barcelona are in pole-position to grab his signature. The Italian international has a buy-out clause in his current deal with Torino of £86 million and reports from Spain suggest that Barca intermediaries were given the green-light last week to begin negotiations.



It’s also understood that although he would face tough competition for places at the Camp Nou, Belotti is ready to reject two proposals from Premier League clubs in order to sit down and negotiate a move to a club he is believed to have always wanted to play for.