Barcelona in talks with the agent of promising young French midfielder
07 September at 14:50
Heavily criticised for their work in the last transfer window, Barcelona chiefs are now planning for the future. With Germany’s highly-rated defender Atakan Akkaynak on the club’s radar, Mundo Deportivo states that the Blaugrana are also preparing a 2018 assault for Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez.
The 19-year-old has already established himself in the South of France making over 40 appearances for Marseille in his short professional career with them. Having now broken into the French Under-21 side, a big future is predicted and Barca has wasted no time in making their move.
Mundo Deportivo claims that the club has already met the player’s agent to discuss the possibility of an arrival at the Camp Nou next summer. Lopez has a current deal at the Stade Velodrome until 2021 but once again, just like Akkaynak, is unlikely to see out that contract amid all of the outside interest being placed on him.
Go to comments