Heavily criticised for their work in the last transfer window, Barcelona chiefs are now planning for the future. With Germany’s highly-rated defender Atakan Akkaynak on the club’s radar, Mundo Deportivo states that the Blaugrana are also preparing a 2018 assault for Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez.



The 19-year-old has already established himself in the South of France making over 40 appearances for Marseille in his short professional career with them. Having now broken into the French Under-21 side, a big future is predicted and Barca has wasted no time in making their move.

