After confirming that Ivan Rakitic has committed himself to Barcelona until 2021, the Catalan giants next objective is to tie down Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Andres Iniesta before the start of next season.



Iniesta, now 32, has always stated that he intends to close out his career at the Camp Nou but having been expected to sign a new deal before the end of the current campaign, Mundo Deportivo reports that all contract talks have been put on hold.

The Spanish international’s current agreement runs until 2018 and the Blaugrana are reportedly ready to extend that deal for a further two season’s which would effectively see the player see out his career at the club.



Barcelona fans should not be too worried however, the journal claims that the reason all talks have been put on hold is to ensure maximum concentration whilst the club fights on three fronts to lift silverware at the end of the season.