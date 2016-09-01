Barcelona: Iniesta names his successor
21 February at 15:35Barcelona are with one foot out of the Champions League after their 4-0 loss to PSG last week. The blaugrana need a miracle to turn things around in the return leg in Barcelona next week especially because this PSG side has proved their strength and quality at the Parc des Princes with a stunning performance against the LaLiga giants.
French news outlet France Bleu reports a dialogue between Andres Iniesta and Blaise Matuidi at the end of last week’s clash claiming that the Spanish midfielder believes Marco Verratti will be hi successor.
According to the French website, Matuidi told Iniesta: “Verratti will be your successor”, with the Spain International replying: “Yes, I think so.”
No doubt the Italian star has enough quality to fill the boots of Iniesta, but will Verratti also replace his Spanish counterpart at the Nou Camp? Time will tell. Verratti’s PSG contract runs until 2022 and the Ligue1 giants are not open to sell for less than € 80 million.
