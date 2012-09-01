It looks like Barcelona are interested in signing another French PSG right-back!Digne has only played 10 Liga games this season, a far cry from his time at Roma, where he played 32, scoring three and assisting as many in Serie A Last season.The Catalan side's director of sport, Robert Fernandez, is said to want the French international for this summer.It's not as of Kurzawa himself is quite worthy of a triumph just yet: he's started 14 Ligue 1 games (two goals, two assists), but rival Maxwell has had ten, the Brazilian proving time and time again that he's an intelligent and useful player, even at age 35.Kurzawa, 24, was a breakout star in 2013/2014, helping the newly-promoted Monaco with five Ligue 1 goals. He's struggled to reproduce that form since, despite a €25 million move in 2015.