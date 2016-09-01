Barcelona January defenders shortlist revealed
22 December at 14:00Barcelona are reportedly eyeing alternatives for Yerry Mina, with Javier Mascherano set to depart the Nou Camp soon. While Mina is believed to be close to a Barcelona move, there is still a possibility that Flamengo can refuse to still because the agreement that the clubs have is from last summer and not this summer. Ernesto Valverde is well aware of this and had already identified three replacements for Mina, as Mascherano looks set for a move to Hebei Fortune in China.
The first and the most preferred alternative is Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez, who came very close to joining Barcelona this past summer but a move never materialized. The Spaniard is worth around 32 million euros. The second option is Aymeric Laporte,a defender who Ernesto Valverde likes a lot and has played a part in developing him during his time at Athletic Bilbao. The last option is Ajax teenage sensation Matthijs De Ligt, who is liked by many at Barcelona and is seen as a future star.
