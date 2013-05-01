Barcelona join Arsenal in race for €25m winger
06 August at 14:30Barcelona have joined Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for Jean-Michael Seri, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Nice winger is valued at £36 million by current club Nice, who won’t sell him for anything less than his release clause.
Though Wenger is reported to be a long-term admirer of the Ivorian winger, it’s not as if Barcelona have just popped up now: the Spanish press has long linked them to the Nice man, even before reports emerged linking him to the Premier League.
The 26-year-old Seri is respected for his skill and speed, and has had a stunning season, scoring seven goals and nine assists.
Barcelona need to revamp their squad after Neymar left for Ligue 1 for 222 million, though their defence and midfield need fresh legs, too.
Borussia Dortmund and Southampton like him.
Nice were reported to be asking 25 million for the talented winger, though he doesn’t seem to have shown an inclination to move.
