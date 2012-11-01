Barcelona join Chelsea, Juventus in race for €40m Ligue 1 star
28 March at 12:15Barcelona have joined the race for Lyon star Corentin Tolisso.
The Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea target is, in fact, to be scouted by the Catalans in the upcoming France - Spain friendly.
The report comes from Sport, who claim that Barcelona are hoping to leverage Tolisso’s friendship with former team-mate Samuel Umtiti in order to bring the 22-year-old to the Camp Nou.
Tolisso has played a starring role this season, scoring six goals in Ligue 1 and adding three more assists.
Tolisso recently confirmed that Juventus were interested in him, saying that:
“Juventus are a big club and their interest gives me a lot of motivation.
Napoli also offered me a chance to play in Serie A in the past and I am happy because the Italian league is very competitive. At the moment, however, I’m only focused on Lyon. I want to improve my performances and play to defend the fourth spot in the Ligue 1.”
Go to comments