Barcelona join Juventus in race for French midfield star
23 February at 21:20Barcelona will be looking to strengthen their midfield as both Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets are on the wrong side of their 30s and the blaugrana midfield is in desperate need of some fresh air. The LaLiga giants’ poor display against PSG in Champions League last week, proves that new faces are needed at the Nou Camp and a new midfielder is considered a priority at the Nou Camp at the moment.
After that Andres Iniesta whispered that Marco Verratti will be his heir, the Italian star has become a natural transfer target for the blaugrana although PSG are not open to sell their star.
That’s why, a host of other top European midfielders are being linked with a summer move to the Nou Camp. Lyon’s star Corentin Tolisso is one of those players to have attracted the interest of Barcelona.
According to reports in Spain (via Juvenews24) , Barcelona are monitoring the performances of the 22-year-old midfielder who will be leaving his club at the end of the season with Juventus that are believed to be in pole position to welcome his services.
Lyon rejected a € 40 million bid made by Juventus to sign Tolisso last summer.
