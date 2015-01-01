Barcelona-Juve player ratings: Messi is now in the history books, was Higuain even playing?

BARCELONA:



ter Stegen 6: Juventus do not shot many times on goal. He always manage a save when the Old Lady’s strikers try to hit.



Semedo 6.5: He creates some troubles when he pushes, defends well on Alex Sandro



Piqué 7: Higuain never kicks towards the goals and it’s mainly tanks to him



Umtiti 6.5: always well positioned



J.Alba 6: he pushes more than usual and defends with order



Rakitic 6.5: he struggles in the first half but scores the goal that closes the game (77' Paulinho ng);



S.Busquets 6.5: the brain of Barcelona always works in the shadows;



Iniesta 7: the ball disappears when he has it at his feet, Bentancur never takes it off his feet (82' A.Gomes ng);



Dembelé 6: He starts well but he is just not consistent yet (70' S.Roberto ng);



Messi 8: Don’t even spotted on the pitch in the first 44 minutes then he scores the opener, his first goal against Buffon. In the second half he nets a brace after hitting the post. Man of the match.



L.Suarez 6.5: Not his best game ever, he manages to score but the referee disallows it for offside.





Valverde 7: Juventus do not create much chances and when Barcelona attack they are simply devastating





JUVENTUS



Buffon 5.5: He is lucky when Messi hits the post in the second half. He gets too many passes wrong.



De Sciglio 5.5: Decent first half apart when he delivers an accidental assist to Ousmane Dembélé. He picks up an injury before the half time whistle (dal 40' Sturaro 5.5: adapted in new position, he trie sto defend);



Barzagli 5.5: He plays a decent first half, nothing more.



Benatia 5: one of the best players on the pitch in the first half, in the secondo ne he loses touch with every Barcelona striker.



A.Sandro 5.5: He never attacks but, somehow, he manages to block Dembélé



Bentancur 5: Not prepared for these kind of games, his passes are too simple and predictable (63' Bernardeschi 5.5: he has a chance to score but he bins it);



Pjanic 6: He always plays the ball but his struggles begin in the second half



Matuidi 6: The Frenchman steal the balls of Barcelona’s toes pretty frequently, sometimes committing fouls, but in the end he does what he has to.



Dybala 5: La Joya has a chance to score in the second half but he wates it. Doesn’t do enough in the second half.



D.Costa 5.5: he needs to learn how to play with the rest of the team but you could see an small improvement tonight.



Higuain 4.5: Way too slow, seems not fit yet. He leaves the pitch five minutes before the final whistle but he had gone missing before. (86' Caligara sv).





Allegri 5: couldn’t do more than that really. With five starters out of action, he tried to start Bentancur and De Sciglio who played a decent first half. Very bad result for Juve but doesn’t affect their chances to qualify for the knock out stage.

