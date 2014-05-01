Barcelona-Juventus: Live build up - 4000 Juve fans descend on Catalonia (Video)
19 April at 15:00
1305 - 4000 Juventus fans descend on Barcelona
#BarcellonaJuventus l'entusiasmo dei tifosi #Cmdiretta pic.twitter.com/f1ni90pDSA— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) April 19, 2017
Hoy nuestro hilo musical suena en italiano...#juventus #barcajuve #barçajuve #ChampionsLeague #FCBJuve #vecchiasignora #tifosi pic.twitter.com/XdcjVjvClk— Crowne Plaza BCN (@CrownePlazaBCN) April 19, 2017
1130 - RAKITIC ARRIVES AT MASIA - Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic called in on the Masia academy ahead of tonight's big game to wish the Barcelona youngsters luck before they set off for Nyon for the finals of the Uefa Youth League which start on Friday.
PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:
Barcelona (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar.
Juve (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain,
