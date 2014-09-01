Barcelona and Juventus are set to face each other tomorrow at the Camp Nou in the opening game of this season’s Champions League. The Old Lady managed to make it through the final last season beating Barcelona in the quarter finals with a 3-0 win on aggregate.Our reporter Marco Demicheli is at the Camp Nou where he will be attending and sending us live updates as Ernesto Valverde and Max Allegri will be talking to the press ahead of the game.​Juventus will be without five big players as Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Giorgio Chiellini are injured whilst Juan Cuadrado is suspended and is also going to miss tomorrow’s clash.Paulo Dybala is also going to talk to assembled mediaCheck out our pictures from the Camp Nou and watch this space to have all the live updates from the Camp Nou as players and managers will be talking to the press soon.