11.51 CET + 1 Barzagli will start for Juve. If he'll play on the right then Rugani will start in the middle of decence, if Barzagli plays as centre-back that Rugani will start on the bench and De Sciglio on the right.



11.40 CET +1 - Our reporter Marco Demicheli is in Barcelona and has taken a couple of pictures of the famous 'Las Ramblas' which was hit by a terrorist attack last Month. Police is around but the whole situation seems pretty safe ahead of the game. Check out the pictures in our gallery



10.50 CET+1 Juventus' tweet



The new football season is already upon us, having had three weeks of excitement fill our bowls. Now the delicacy is soon to arrive, the coveted Champions League. The draw was suspenseful enough, as it produced some memorable early round matchups such as Barcelona-Juventus. The opening group stage match is now just hours away, as the Italian giants visit Camp Nou in hopes to repeat the feat that they managed last season in Catalonia. That amazing feat was keeping a clean sheet against the ever so powerful attack that includes both Messi and Suarez.

For the opposition, Juventus bring Dybala and Higuain to the table to battle for goals on the opposite end of the pitch. But some attention will be focused on new players for both clubs, as Dembele and Douglas Costa are expected to play from the opening minute. Both players demanded massive transfer fees, and responsibility to perform falls on them immediately.

Barcelona

4-3-3

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Sergio, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

Juventus

4-2-3-1

Buffon; Barzagli, Rugani, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic; Sturaro, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain