Barcelona: Klopp and Pochettino emerge as possible replacement for Luis Enrique
20 February at 13:25Luis Enrique’s Barcelona future is under strict scrutiny as the Catalan’s boss contract expires at the end of the season and the blaugrana’s Champions League blow against PSG has not made the club’s board happy. Barcelona fans booed their boss during yesterday’s 2-1 win over Leganes at the Nou Camp and, at the moment, he’s likely to leave the blaugrana at the end of the season.
A host of top European managers are being linked with replacing Luis Enrique at the Nou Camp. Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli is said to be the real priority of the LaLiga giants. The former Chile boss has a € 1.5 million release clause.
According to Ok Diario, Jurgen Klopp is also emerging as a possible replacement for the former AS Roma boss.
Klopp’s Liverpool contract, however, expires in 2022 and stealing him from the Anfield Road would be nothing easy even for a big club like Barcelona.
The Spanish paper also confirms what we reported a few months ago: Mauricio Pochettino is another strong candidate for the Barcelona job. The former Espanyol de Barcelona defender knows LaLiga very well and would have no problem to settle in well in the city, given that he has already lived there during his playing career.
Despite that, it will also be hard to steal him from under the Spurs’ noses as his contract in North London expires in June 2021.
