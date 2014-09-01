‘Barcelona knew Psg wanted to sign Neymar via Whatsapp’
02 September at 17:58Barcelona’s director of sport Robert Fernandez talked to assembled media on Saturday afternoon to discuss the blaugrana’s controversial summer transfer campaign. Fernandez revealed when he was told that Neymar wanted to join Psg.
“We understood Neymar wanted to leave they day he informed us about his intension”, Fernandez said.
“Reports about Neymar joining Psg begun at the beginning of July but till that moment we did not receive any information that Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona. We were on our pre-season tournament at the time.”
“He decided he wanted to leave, it’s not our decision and we don’t know when he took this decision, we understood he wanted to leave when he officially told us so.”
Sport.es reports Robert Fernandez showed a Whatsapp message proving that he was informed about the interest of Psg only on the 19th of July
“Luckily you can see the date of the text on Whatsapp”, Fernandez told journalists.
“That’s the date we knew Psg wanted to sign Neymar, we don’t know if the player had already taken his decision before that date.”
Go to comments