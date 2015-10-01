Everton boss Ronald Koeman tops the shortlist to replace Luis Enrique as coach of Barcelona. With the Spanish tacticians future at the Camp Nou already in doubt, last night’s 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain and probable elimination from the Champions League, may have sealed the 46-year-old’s fate.





Reports in The Mirror suggest that the Dutchman and former Blaugrana captain, is wanted by the club’s hierarchy although the journal is quick to suggest that Koeman has always been reluctant to switch jobs after just a year in charge.

As well as the current Everton tactician, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and Sevilla’s Jorge Sampaoli are also believed to be two more favourites with the bookmakers. Koeman has always maintained that is his ambition to manage the club he helped lead to European Cup glory in 1992 but the Toffees are prepared to back their boss by presenting him with a serious transfer kitty in the summer to try to get the Merseyside club back to the top of English football.