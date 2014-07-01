Barcelona learn new price for Liverpool's Coutinho

Barcelona appears unmoved in their, thus far, futile pursuit of Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho. Now, as they prepare for another run at the Brazilian, they know the price tag he will command.



Per Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League club has come up with a new price, and will not sell him for lower than 145 million euros.



Last summer, amidst a furious pursuit by Barcelona, Liverpool raised Coutinho’s price to 200 million euros. Considering that Neymar fetched 222 million euros, the Blaugrana were not prepared to put that much value on him.



Now, after months of flirtations between player and club, his reduced price is, not only more reasonable but, may be designed to lure Barcelona to make the deal. Indeed, there is still negotiating to be done.



The most recent Barcelona offer was in the neighborhood of 80 million euros, with 30 million euros in bonuses. To make a deal happen, the teams will have to close the 35 million euro gap.

