Barcelona leave door open to AC Milan star winger return

Barcelona are open to welcome back the product of their academy Gerard Deulofeu, the blaugrana director of sport Robert Fernandez has told Cadena SER.



Deulofeu, joined AC Milan in a dry loan spell last January but the Serie A giants have no option to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have a buy-back clause which would allow them to take the player back to the Nou Camp.



Robert Fernandez has confirmed that Barcelona can activate a € 12 million buy-back clause to sign the player in the summer.



“We have this chance and it’s a positive thing”, he told Cadena SER.



“He was not playing on a regular basis when he was at Everton while now he plays consistently and has made return to Spain national team. Let’s see how things evolve, but our option is a good news, I think we’ll need € 12 million.”

