Barcelona leave door open to AC Milan star winger return
21 March at 17:40Barcelona are open to welcome back the product of their academy Gerard Deulofeu, the blaugrana director of sport Robert Fernandez has told Cadena SER.
Deulofeu, joined AC Milan in a dry loan spell last January but the Serie A giants have no option to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season.
Barcelona, on the other hand, have a buy-back clause which would allow them to take the player back to the Nou Camp.
Robert Fernandez has confirmed that Barcelona can activate a € 12 million buy-back clause to sign the player in the summer.
“We have this chance and it’s a positive thing”, he told Cadena SER.
“He was not playing on a regular basis when he was at Everton while now he plays consistently and has made return to Spain national team. Let’s see how things evolve, but our option is a good news, I think we’ll need € 12 million.”
Go to comments