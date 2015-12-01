Ronaldinho has backed Barcelona to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Though Liverpool won’t sell their star player at any price, the 25-year-old has been linked to Barcelona as a possible replacement for Neymar.

With Neymar set to join Paris Saint-Germain for

While Neymar himself was lobbying to sign Coutinho, Ronaldinho claims that “very few players in the world” would be able to replace him at the Camp Nou.

“There are only very few players in the world who can replace Neymar – and I have said that I think Coutinho could play for them,”

“He is at a level where he could come and fill the gap left by Neymar – but Liverpool will know his worth and after the fees of this summer it will cost Barcelona.

“I have played for both clubs and of course Barcelona are the bigger team historically – but both clubs are now at a level where they are competing for the biggest trophies.

“I told him (Neymar) that he had to make the right decision for him. I did not want to advise him either way – I have just told him to follow his heart and hopefully that is what he has done.

“There is no doubt that Barcelona will try and replace Neymar – but the problem they have is that clubs now know their financial position.

With reports of an

€222 million, the Catalans have sounded out a number of names to replace him, including Paulo Dybala, Kylian M’Bappe, Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho himself.€120 million offer being made for Coutinho already, Liverpool are reported not to be interested, with Coach Jurgen Klopp firmly insisting on keeping the 25-year-old.