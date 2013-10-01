Xavi names Real Madrid star his midfield heir
24 May at 17:00Barcelona legend Xavi has released a very interesting interview regarding the Champions League final and who could be his potential heir on the pitch. Xavi’s statements have left many very surprised as he named a Real Madrid star as his midfield successor.
"I think that Kroos is the engine of Real Madrid," Xavi told Sportbild.
"He has a way of playing that reminds me a lot of myself. He is like my successor on the field. In the Champions League final, I'm Barcelona and I can't go for Real because if they do well, it means Barcelona are doing poorly. I wish Juve luck because of the hard work that they have put in in recent years. They deserve it."
Real Madrid will face Juventus in the Champions League final at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium on the 3rd of Juve. Xavi has spent almost his entire playing career at the Camp Nou. He grew up in the club’s academy and went on to play 505 games with the blaugrana winning 27 trophies.
