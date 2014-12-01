Barcelona legend reveals Guardiola ‘likes’ Tottenham star

There is probably no person in football to know Pep Guardiola as much as former Barcelona star Xavi does. Xavi and Gaurdiola were teammates in Cataluña during their playing careers and Guardiola coached Xavi at the Nou Camp making the former Spain star one of the cornerstones of Barcelona’s tiki taka squad, one of the best and most winning teams in the history of football.



Talking to British tabloid The Sun, Xavi spoiled Guardiola’s summer transfer plans revealing that Manchester City will be looking to signing several English players in the summer and that one in particular could suit Guardiola’s style game.



“I speak with Pep, and I know he thinks it is important to sign English players”, Xavi said.



“At the moment the best English player there is and also one of the best in Europe is Dele Alli. Technically he is the sort of player that Pep likes, the sort of player that suits the style of game that Pep likes his teams to play. I am sure it is not going to be a player that Tottenham will want to let go, but we know Manchester City have big resources.”

