Barcelona legend Ronaldinho reveals the best defender he's ever faced

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has released an interview with UEFA’s official website not only to talk about tomorrow’s Champions League clash between Barcelona and Juventus. The former Brazil star has also recounted the best moments of his career and has named the best defender he’s ever faced.



“It will be hard for Barcelona but I think they can make it”, the former Barcelona star said referring to tomorrow’s Champions League clash.



“That’s exactly when big players emerge. I still remember my debut game at the Nou Camp in 2003, mi first goal with that shirt. It was a special game.”



“I think my best Champions League goal was that one against Chelsea. I scored many beautiful goals but that one is different from all the others. I had really good relationship with lot of my former teammates, from Dida to Thiago Motta, from Deco to Wagner Love. It’s hard because I don’t want to forgot anybody.”



“The best defender I’ve ever faced is, for sure, Paolo Maldini.”

