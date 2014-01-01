Barcelona legend to Cristiano Ronaldo "You dont deserve the Ballon d'or"

FC Barcelona's legendary striker Julio Salinas was less than impressed by Real Madrid's Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that he is the greatest player of all time.



The former Spain international took to twitter sending out a tweet saying that "Just because you're very good, that doesn't mean you're the best, as you've had the bad luck of coinciding with the great Messi. Sincerely, I don't think you are on the podium of the best in history, as there are quite a few who'd surpass you. Comfort yourself with these Ballon d'Or awards (something you have not deserved)."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)