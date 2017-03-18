Andres Iniesta has rejected two lucrative moves to China with one of them believed to be an incredible €35 million a season with the player excused from having to play away matches.

The 32-year-old is about to enter into the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou and whilst talks were believed to be at an advanced stage, the Spanish international has yet to sign on the dotted line, fuelling speculation that he could still be persuaded to leave the club in the summer.



Represented by his former teammate Carlos Puyol, Iniesta was not convinced by Barca’s initial proposal of a two-year extension as the Catalan giants look to tie him and Lionel Messi down to new deals ahead of next term.



What is believed to be concerning the man who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup Final, is his lack of playing time this season, although injuries have taken their toll. So far Iniesta has played 1,390 minutes, 39.6 % of the available total and it’s understood that he’s becoming more concerned at his waning influence in the squad.