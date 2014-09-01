Barcelona legends explains Messi and Dybala Argentina flop
12 September at 17:16Lionel Messi is rightly regarded as one of the best footballers ever. The figures of the Argentinean in terms of assists provided and goals scored are simply amazing but the hardest part for La Pulga comes when he is due to play with his national team.
National and International media expect the 29-year-old to drag Argentina’s way to the victory of the World Cup which is also the major matter of comparison between him and Diego Armando Maradona.
Not even the inclusion of Paulo Dybala in the Argentinean national team is making Messi’s life easier. On the contrary, the 23-year-old Juventus star does also fail to improve when playing with La Seleccion.
Barcelona legend Eric Abidal has released an interview with La Stampa (via ilbianconero) trying to explain why the Argentina duo fails to impress when on duty with its national team.
“It’s always easier to play with your club than with your national team”, the former France International said.
“When on duty with your national team you must always adapt and sometimes players can’t really do it, it’s not always easy to adapt.”
